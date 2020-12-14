JSW Ltd to complete doubling of Dolvi steel mill capacity by end 2020-21

Monday, 14 December 2020 12:23:14 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s JSW Limited will complete the doubling of the capacity of its Dolvi steel mill in the western state of Maharashtra by the end of the current fiscal year, a company official said on Monday, December 14.

Almost 95 percent of the work to expand the capacity of the Dolvi steel mill from 5 million mt per year to 10 million mt per year is complete and full completion is expected by March 31, 2021, JSW commercial director Jayant Acharya said.

The JSW official said that completion of the expansion project was delayed slightly by the spread of Covid-19, adding that the company got permission to restart project work at Dolvi only in April this year.

With expansion of the Dolvi steel mill, JSW Limited’s steelmaking capacity will increase to 23.1 million mt per year, including the 12 million mt production facility at its Vijaynagar steel mill in the southern state of Karnataka.

JSW has also commenced land acquisition process near Paradip port in Odisha in the east for its proposed greenfield steel mill project with a 13.2 million mt per year capacity.