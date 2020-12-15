﻿
English
JSPL’s Raigarh mill posts highest-ever single day crude steel output

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 14:31:17 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power Limited’s (JSPL) steel mill at Raigarh in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh achieved its highest-ever single day crude steel production of 11,089 mt on December 8, a company official said on Tuesday, December 15.

The official said that the benchmark record production was achieved through 110 heats based on usage of direct reduction iron (DRI), scrap and hot metal.

The previous single day record of crude steel production at the Raigarh steel mill was on November 20 this year at 10,904 mt, the official said.

With the current high rate of daily crude steel production, the steel mill is well placed to achieve its goal of 3.6 million mt of production per year, he added.


