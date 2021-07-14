﻿
English
JSPL’s Odisha plant to become world’s largest single-site steel mill with $135 billion investment in next decade

Wednesday, 14 July 2021 11:45:46 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Following the approval granted by the government of the eastern Indian state of Odisha, Jindal Steel and Power Limited’s (JSPL) steel mill at Angul in the state will become the largest single-location steel mill in the world, JSPL chairman Naveen Jindal said on Wednesday, July 14.

The Odisha government has approved investment by JSPL to ramp up the capacity of JSPL’s Angul steel mill from 6 million mt per annum to 25.2 million mt per annum over the next 10 years.

“In the next 10 years, JSPL will invest around $135 billion. With the capacity expansion, Angul will be the largest single-location plant in the world,” Jindal said. “The decision of the Odisha government to approve the expansion will go a long way in boosting industry confidence and towards building a prosperous Odisha,” he added.


Tags: India  Jindal  steelmaking  Indian Subcon  |  similar articles »


