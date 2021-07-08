﻿
JSPL records 20 percent rise in steel output in Q1 FY 2021-22

Thursday, 08 July 2021 11:27:28 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) achieved steel output of 2.01 million mt during the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2021-22, up 20 percent year on year, a company statement said on Thursday, July 8.

The company reports steel sales of 1.61 million mt during the quarter, three percent higher than in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. “JSPL continued to report strong production in the first quarter of 2021-22, marking a record first quarter production and the second-highest quarterly production ever," the statement said.

The company also said its production during the quarter was impacted slightly due to the conscious decision by the company to divert oxygen towards saving precious human lives.

“Despite the pandemic adversities, JSPL has maintained growth momentum and an upward trajectory. We aim to produce 8.0-8.5 million mt of steel by the close of the current fiscal year,” JSPL managing director V R Sharma said in a statement.


Tags: India  Jindal  Indian Subcon  steelmaking


