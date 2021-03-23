﻿
Jinxi Steel Group to halt 30 percent of production up to year-end

Tuesday, 23 March 2021 14:06:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Chinese steel producer Jinxi Iron and Steel Group, 97.6 percent of which is indirectly held by China Oriental Group Company Limited, has to reduce production by 30 percent during the period from March 20 to December 31 of the current year, in order to comply with the capacity control measures under the “Notice on the Submission of Measures to Limit Production and Reduce Emissions by Steelmaking Enterprises” issued by Tangshan municipal government on March 19, as announced by China Oriental Group.

According to the announcement, the group is preparing a reasonable and feasible optimization scheme to minimize the impact of the production controls, to promote the group's production and operation, and to make a positive contribution to environmental protection.


