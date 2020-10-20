Jindal Stainless starts second phase of branded steel and pipes campaign to check counterfeits

Tuesday, 20 October 2020 14:59:32 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Jindal Stainless Limited has launched the second phase of its nationwide sales and marketing campaign for branded steel pipes and tubes aimed at checking counterfeits in the market, a company official said on Tuesday, October 20.

The official said that, since the launch of the first phase of sales and marketing of branded pipes and tubes last year, the share of counterfeits in the market fell from 25 percent to 20 percent.

Following the launch of the second phase of the campaign, Jindal Stainless Limited is targeting a market share of around 60 percent, by the end of the current fiscal. Through its effort to check sales of counterfeit products in the market, the company was able to increase its market share for branded steel pipes and tubes to 50 percent from 40 percent over the course of the past one year, the official said.

“As an industry leader, Jindal Stainless takes as its responsibility to safeguard the benchmarked international quality standards set by the company and its partner manufacturers,” Abhuday Jindal, managing director of Jindal Stainless, said in a statement.

“The counterfeit industry not only harms us but also small and medium scale enterprises operating in this segment,” he added.