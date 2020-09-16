﻿
English
JFE Steel to reduce carbon emissions over 20% by FY 2030-31

Wednesday, 16 September 2020 11:40:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker JFE Holdings Co. has announced that it aims to reduce carbon emissions from its subsidiary JFE Steel by more than 20 percent by the financial year that ends in March 2031, compared to the 2013 level.

The company is working with other members of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation to develop new technology to reduce carbon emissions and has formed a new project team to accelerate its efforts. 

For the long term, the company aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. 

According to a company official, JFE plans to develop a technology that will reduce the share of iron ore put into blast furnaces by using more scrap and ferro-coke.


