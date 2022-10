Wednesday, 19 October 2022 11:25:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The World Steel Association (worldsteel) has announced that it has elected new officers and members of its executive board of directors for the 2022-23 period.

Jeong-Woo Choi from South Korean steel producer POSCO will hold the position of chairman, replacing Sajjan Jindal from India-based JSW Steel Ltd, while Sajjan Jindal will be vice-chairman of the association’s board, along with Leon J. Topalian, CEO of Nucor Corporation.