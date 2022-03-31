Japan’s steel exports down four percent in January-February

Thursday, 31 March 2022 11:30:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.57 million metric tons, up 7.5 percent month on month and decreasing by five percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-February period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 4.96 million mt, falling by four percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first two months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 860,518 metric tons, up 34.4 percent, while exports to China decreased by 8.4 percent to 698,110 metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 294,163 metric tons, down by 8.6 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 745,057 metric tons, falling by 21.3 percent, while exports to the US totaled 164,698 metric tons, decreasing by 8.8 percent, all year on year.