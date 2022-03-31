﻿
Japan’s steel exports down four percent in January-February

Thursday, 31 March 2022 11:30:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.57 million metric tons, up 7.5 percent month on month and decreasing by five percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-February period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 4.96 million mt, falling by four percent compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first two months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 860,518 metric tons, up 34.4 percent, while exports to China decreased by 8.4 percent to 698,110 metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 294,163 metric tons, down by 8.6 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 745,057 metric tons, falling by 21.3 percent, while exports to the US totaled 164,698 metric tons, decreasing by 8.8 percent, all year on year. 

Exports

 

February (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

January-February (mt)

Change y-o-y (%)

Semi-finished

282,266

16.1

525,398

-0.6

Bars

37,801

-6.4

78,186

64.2

Wire rod

39,661

24.9

71,410

-10.8

Heavy plate

224,330

1.3

445,721

40.8

HRC

817,521

2.1

1,618,007

-5.2

CRC

156,146

12.7

294,659

-10.1

Galvanized sheet

175,666

24.2

317,149

-21.9

