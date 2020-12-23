﻿
English
Japan’s steel scrap exports up 27.8 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 10:58:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 921,383 mt, rising by 35.2 percent compared to 681,497 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-October period of this year, the country exported 7.95 million mt of scrap, rising by 27.8 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.8 million mt, up by 59.1 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 2.52 million mt and one million mt of scrap, down 24.7 percent and up 118.2 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh increased to 734,211 mt in the first 10 months of the current year, up from 202,490 mt in the same period of the previous year.


Tags: raw mat  Japan  imp/exp statistics  scrap  Far East  |  similar articles »


