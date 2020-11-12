Japan’s steel scrap exports up 26.8 percent in January-September

Thursday, 12 November 2020 11:18:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 747,187 mt, rising by 17.6 percent compared to 634.906 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-September period of this year, the country exported seven million mt of scrap, rising by 26.8 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.43 million mt, up by 54.9 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 2.23 million mt and 956,268 mt of scrap, down 25.4 percent and up 113.7 percent, respectively, year on year. Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh increased to 580,252 mt in the first nine months of the current year, up from 167,882 mt in the same period of the previous year.