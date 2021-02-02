Japan’s steel scrap exports up 22.7 percent in 2020

Tuesday, 02 February 2021 14:41:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 747,220 mt, falling by 2.2 percent compared to 763,816 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In 2020, the country exported 9.38 million mt of scrap, rising by 22.7 percent year on year.

During the given year, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 3.41 million mt, up by 54.6 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 2.96 million mt and 1.11 million mt of scrap, down 24.5 percent and up 70.9 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh increased to 867,634 mt in 2020, up from 318,202 mt in the previous year.