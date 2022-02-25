Japan’s steel scrap exports down 39.6 percent in January

Friday, 25 February 2022 15:18:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 302,422 mt, falling by 39.6 percent compared to 500,986 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics.

During the given month, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 224,550 mt, up by 44.1 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 32,848 mt and 12,503 mt of scrap, down 83.9 percent and 83.7 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Malaysia decreased to 11,501 mt in January, down from 19,770 mt in the same month of the previous year.