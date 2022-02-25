﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 39.6 percent in January

Friday, 25 February 2022 15:18:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 302,422 mt, falling by 39.6 percent compared to 500,986 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics.

During the given month, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 224,550 mt, up by 44.1 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 32,848 mt and 12,503 mt of scrap, down 83.9 percent and 83.7 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Malaysia decreased to 11,501 mt in January, down from 19,770 mt in the same month of the previous year.


Tags: Japan  Far East  scrap  raw mat  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

21 Feb

Pakistan’s scrap imports down 19.7 percent in January from December

Most Recent Related Articles

17 Feb

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 12.9 percent in January

Most Recent Related Articles

11 Feb

Vietnam’s steel imports up in Jan from Dec, scrap imports fall

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Feb

Japan’s steel exports up seven percent in 2021

Most Recent Related Articles

28 Jan

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 22 percent in 2021