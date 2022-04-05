﻿
English
Japan’s steel scrap exports down 28.4 percent in Jan-Feb

Tuesday, 05 April 2022 12:24:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 512,866 mt, falling by 19.7 percent compared to 639,140 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-February period this year, the country exported 815,288 mt of scrap, falling by 28.4 percent year on year.

During the given period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 510,463 mt, up by 25.3 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 149,091 mt and 40,337 mt of scrap, down 64.7 percent and down 72.8 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh decreased to 40,027 mt in the January-February period this year, down from 68,740 mt in the same period of previous year.


