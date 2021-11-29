Japan’s steel scrap exports down 20.3 percent in January-October

Monday, 29 November 2021 15:25:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 513,546 mt, falling by 44.2 percent compared to 921,093 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-October period this year, the country exported 6.32 million mt of scrap, falling by 20.3 percent year on year.

During the January-October period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.60 million mt, up by 3.5 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 1.94 million mt and 527,730 mt of scrap, down 30.4 percent and 47.7 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to China increased to 375,133 mt in the given period this year, up from 14,924 mt in the same period of the previous year.