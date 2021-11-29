Japan’s steel exports up 5.8 percent in January-October

Monday, 29 November 2021 10:57:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.78 million metric tons, down 6.3 percent month on month and up 11.4 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-October period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 28.70 million mt, rising by 5.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first 10 months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 4.01 million metric tons, down 2.8 percent, while exports to China decreased by 14.6 percent to 4.31 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.95 million metric tons, down by 7.8 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 5.07 million metric tons, rising by 71.4 percent, while exports to the US totaled 965,972 metric tons, increasing by 26.1 percent, all year on year.