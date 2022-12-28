Japan’s steel exports down 6.2 percent in January-November

Wednesday, 28 December 2022 11:37:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.78 million metric tons, rising by 12.1 percent month on month and dropping by 3.6 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-November period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 29.63 million mt, decreasing by 6.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first 11 months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 5.01 million metric tons, up 10.8 percent, while exports to China decreased by 22.4 percent to 3.67 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.70 million metric tons, down by 21.4 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 4.66 million metric tons, falling by 15.7 percent, while exports to the US totaled 1.15 million metric tons, increasing by 9.5 percent, all year on year.