Japan's Nidec to build $700 million plant in Mexico to tap EV demand

Monday, 21 November 2022 21:17:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Japanese motor maker Nidec plans to invest about 100 billion yen (over USD $700 million) in the construction of a plant in Mexico to produce electric axles, the powertrains of electric vehicles (EV), according to a report from local press.

Nidec, with production plants in the states of Nuevo León, Chihuahua, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, and in Querétaro, will take advantage of the new investment for future demand for electric vehicles, Mexican press reported, citing Shigenobu Nagamori, chairman and CEO of Nidec, in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper

The company currently produces electric axles in China and Europe, and soon in America, particularly in Mexico. The location was not disclosed.

In 2020, as a measure to mitigate tariff risk caused by the US-China trade friction, Nidec transferred the production of some motors for automotive and home appliances for the United States from China to Mexico.