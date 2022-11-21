﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan's Nidec to build $700 million plant in Mexico to tap EV demand

Monday, 21 November 2022 21:17:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Japanese motor maker Nidec plans to invest about 100 billion yen (over USD $700 million) in the construction of a plant in Mexico to produce electric axles, the powertrains of electric vehicles (EV), according to a report from local press.

Nidec, with production plants in the states of Nuevo León, Chihuahua, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, and in Querétaro, will take advantage of the new investment for future demand for electric vehicles, Mexican press reported, citing Shigenobu Nagamori, chairman and CEO of Nidec, in an interview with the Nikkei newspaper

The company currently produces electric axles in China and Europe, and soon in America, particularly in Mexico. The location was not disclosed.

In 2020, as a measure to mitigate tariff risk caused by the US-China trade friction, Nidec transferred the production of some motors for automotive and home appliances for the United States from China to Mexico.


Tags: Mexico North America 

Similar articles

Mexico invites Turkish companies to invest in the country

21 Nov | Steel News

John Deere will invest $55 million in Monterrey, Mexico

21 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Mexico invests in Las Truchas mine to raise iron ore output

18 Nov | Steel News

Value of Mexican scrap imports falls 38 percent in September

17 Nov | Steel News

Mexico's steel trade flow falls 15 percent in September

17 Nov | Steel News

Alacero Summit 2022: Steel mill CEOs discuss opportunities for the industry

16 Nov | Steel News

Mexican auto parts industry sees “soft landing” for rest of 2022

16 Nov | Steel News

Mexican production of HRC falls 7.2 percent in September

16 Nov | Steel News

Mexican rebar production grows 19.6 percent in September

16 Nov | Steel News

Mexico’s Metalwork & Stamping in bankruptcy proceedings

14 Nov | Steel News