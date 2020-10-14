Japan's new ship export orders increase in September from August

Wednesday, 14 October 2020 13:34:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters' Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in September this year rose by 62.1 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, increasing to 16 ships, compared to nine ships recorded in August, totaling 939,500 gross tons, including ten bulk carriers and six tankers.

In the first nine months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 99 ships with an aggregate of 4.93 million gross tons, down 26.6 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in September this year Japan delivered 16 ships for export, totaling 693,439 gross tons, compared to 10 ships totaling 520,876 gross tons recorded in August.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of the current year, Japan delivered 205 ships for export, totaling 9,436,512 gross tons, falling by nine percent year on year.