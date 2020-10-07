Japan’s industrial output up 1.7 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 07 October 2020 16:40:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Japan’s industrial production increased by 1.7 percent from the previous month, but decreased by 13.3 percent compared to the same month in 2019, according to the preliminary indices of the Industrial Production report published by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

On the other hand, in August the Japanese iron and steel production index decreased by 21.7 percent year on year, while Japan’s seasonally adjusted iron and steel production index was up by 8.1 percent in August compared to July. Meanwhile, in August Japanese producers’ iron and steel shipments increased by 12.6 percent and iron and steel inventories were down by 6.3 percent, both compared to the previous month.

According to the ministry’s Survey of Production Forecast in Manufacturing, Japanese industrial production is expected to increase by 5.7 percent in September and to rise by 2.9 percent in October, both on month-on-month basis. Meanwhile, Japanese iron and steel production is expected to decrease by 0.4 percent in September and to rise by 5.6 percent in October, month on month.