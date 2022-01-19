Japan’s domestic steel consumption up 12.9 percent in Jan-Nov

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 16:11:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 4.05 million metric tons, down by 0.2 percent compared to October and falling by 2.4 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the January-November period last year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan increased by 12.9 percent year on year to 46.19 million metric tons.

In the January-November period, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan rose by 5.9 percent to 9.58 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 10.76 million metric tons, up 14.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 2.36 million metric tons of steel products, declining by 16.6 percent compared to the same period of 2020.