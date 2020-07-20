Japan's domestic steel consumption down 21.3 percent in Jan-May

Monday, 20 July 2020 15:41:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 2.83 million metric tons, down by 12 percent compared to April and falling by 35.8 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the January-May period of the year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan decreased by 21.3 percent year on year to 17.93 million metric tons.

In the first five months of the year, steel product consumption in the construction sector of Japan fell by 15 percent to 3.84 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 4.05 million metric tons, down 26.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan's shipbuilding industry consumed 1.41 million metric tons of steel products, declining by 14.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.