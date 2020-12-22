Japan’s domestic steel consumption down 16.7 percent in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 12:37:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 4.35 million metric tons, up by three percent compared to September and rising by 0.7 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the January-October period of the year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan decreased by 16.7 percent year on year to 36.73 million metric tons.

In the first 10 months of the year, steel product consumption in the construction sector in Japan fell by 6.4 percent to 8.21 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 8.34 million metric tons, down 22.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan’s shipbuilding industry consumed 2.64 million metric tons of steel products, declining by 19.3 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.