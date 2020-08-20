Japan's domestic steel consumption down 0.3 percent in H1

Thursday, 20 August 2020 12:03:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan amounted to 3.08 million metric tons, up by 8.9 percent compared to May and falling by 28 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Association (JISF). Meanwhile, in the January-June period of the year, domestic steel product consumption in Japan decreased by 0.3 percent year on year to 21.01 million metric tons.

In the first half of the year, steel product consumption in the construction sector of Japan fell by 11.7 percent to 4.73 million metric tons, while steel product consumption in the Japanese automotive sector amounted to 4.43 million metric tons, down 32.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis. In the given period, Japan's shipbuilding industry consumed 1.67 million metric tons of steel products, declining by 15.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.