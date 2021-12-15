﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s crude steel output expected to be 95-97 million mt in FY 2022-23

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 15:24:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Eiji Hashimoto, chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation, has stated that Japan’s crude steel output for the financial year 2022-23 is forecast to total 95-97 million mt, according to a report by Reuters. Accordingly, the output is expected to be in line with the levels in the financial year 2021-22.

Mr. Hashimoto also said that he hopes the US will remove the Section 232 tariffs on steel imports from Japan.

In November this year, the US began negotiations on the Section 232 tariffs with Japan, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: steelmaking  crude steel  Japan  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15 Dec

JFE Steel restarts blast furnace No. 4 at Kurashiki plant
02 Dec

Su Changyong: “China to maintain its position as world's steel manufacturing and consumption center”
30 Nov

Nippon Steel to increase long-term sales prices for auto industry
24 Nov

China’s Henan Yaxin starts up first eco-friendly mini-mill
22 Nov

Japanese crude steel output up 1% in October from September