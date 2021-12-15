Japan’s crude steel output expected to be 95-97 million mt in FY 2022-23

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 15:24:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Eiji Hashimoto, chairman of the Japan Iron and Steel Federation, has stated that Japan’s crude steel output for the financial year 2022-23 is forecast to total 95-97 million mt, according to a report by Reuters. Accordingly, the output is expected to be in line with the levels in the financial year 2021-22.

Mr. Hashimoto also said that he hopes the US will remove the Section 232 tariffs on steel imports from Japan.

In November this year, the US began negotiations on the Section 232 tariffs with Japan, as SteelOrbis previously reported.