Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 25.1 percent in Mar from Feb

Wednesday, 25 May 2022 10:41:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments increased by 25.1 percent compared to the previous month and were down by six percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 487,190 metric tons. 49 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 51 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories dropped by 2.2 percent compared to the previous month totaling 852,490 metric tons and were up by 21.6 percent year on year. 73.8 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 26.2 percent were held by steel traders.

In March, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 467,763 mt, rising 14.9 percent month on month and dropping by 6.7 percent year on year.


