﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 13.9 percent in June from May

Friday, 20 August 2021 11:11:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments increased by 13.9 percent compared to the previous month and were up by 88.3 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 484,769 metric tons. 51 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 49 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories decreased 1.5 percent compared to the previous month totaling 789,735 metric tons and were up by 6.8 percent year on year. 77 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 23 percent were held by steel traders.

In June, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 472,182 mt, up 1.5 percent month on month and increasing 124.1 percent year on year.


Tags: Far East  crc  flats  Japan  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

19  Aug

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 15.9 percent in June
19  Aug

UK’s import CRC and HRC quotas for other countries exhausted
13  Aug

Russia’s stainless steel imports up 4.8 percent in H1
02  Aug

Japan’s steel exports down 0.8 percent in January-June
23  Jul

Japanese crude steel output down 3.7% in June from May