Japanese steelmakers expect gradual recovery in demand from automotive sector

Wednesday, 19 August 2020 17:22:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese metal manufacturers including steel and aluminum expect a gradual recovery in demand from automotive and other industries until next March, however it will not be enough to bring the demand back to the pre-pandemic levels. In the April-June quarter, Japanese metal manufacturers’ output saw sharp declines amid temporary halts at automobile manufacturers due to pandemic.

JFE Steel expects its steel production to increase by 20 percent in the October-March period, compared to the April-September period as the industry activities, especially in automobiles, are expected to rebound. Automotive segment accounts for almost 20 percent of Japanese steelmakers’ domestic demand, therefore a recovery in car production will help steelmakers to compensate their losses, SteelOrbis understands.

A source told SteelOrbis that Japanese mills are aiming for $500 FOB or above for HRC export prices, however the supply allocation from Japan for export is not much at the moment, as the demand from automotive segment started to recover.


