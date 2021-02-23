Japanese crude steel output up 5.3% in January from December

Tuesday, 23 February 2021 11:11:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Japanese crude steel production was up by 5.3 percent compared to the previous month and fell by 3.9 percent compared to January 2020, totaling 7.92 million mt, according to the data released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Meanwhile, in the given month Japan’s pig iron production totaled six million metric tons, rising by 6.5 percent compared to the previous month and down by 7.1 percent year on year.

The production volume of some steel products in Japan can be seen in the chart below: