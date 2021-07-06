Japanese auto output up 6.6 percent in January-April

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 12:24:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in April this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 721,363 units, rising by 64.4 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the first four months this year, Japanese automobile production increased by 6.6 percent year on year to 2,983,129 units.

Domestic automobile sales in April this year in Japan stood at 349,894 vehicles, increasing by 29.4 percent as compared with the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the January-April period this year domestic automobile sales in Japan rose by 8.4 percent year on year to 1,779,637 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in April amounted to 355,659 units, up by 83.7 percent year on year. In the first four months, Japanese automobile exports increased by 7.1 percent year on year to 1,393,896 units.