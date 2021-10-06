Japanese auto output up 14.7 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 06 October 2021 15:35:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in July this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 730,509 units, rising by 4.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the first seven months this year, Japanese automobile production increased by 14.7 percent year on year to 4,953,886 units.

Domestic automobile sales in July this year in Japan stood at 377,448 vehicles, decreasing by 4.7 percent as compared with the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the January-July period this year domestic automobile sales in Japan rose by 9.1 percent year on year to 2,842,034 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in July amounted to 374,884 units, up by 28.7 percent year on year. In the first seven months, Japanese automobile exports increased by 25.3 percent year on year to 2,396,534 units.