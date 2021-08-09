Japanese auto output up 12.2 percent in January-May

Monday, 09 August 2021 11:19:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in May this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 502,828 units, rising by 63.2 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the first five months this year, Japanese automobile production increased by 12.2 percent year on year to 3,485,957 units.

Domestic automobile sales in May this year in Japan stood at 319,318 vehicles, increasing by 46.2 percent as compared with the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the January-May period this year domestic automobile sales in Japan rose by 12.8 percent year on year to 2,098,955 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in May amounted to 267,079 units, up by 122.7 percent year on year. In the first five months, Japanese automobile exports increased by 16.8 percent year on year to 1,660,981 units.