Japanese auto output up 11.4 percent in January-August

Thursday, 18 November 2021 14:59:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in August this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 480,905 units, falling by 13.5 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the first eight months this year, Japanese automobile production increased by 11.4 percent year on year to 5,434,791 units.

Domestic automobile sales in August this year in Japan stood at 319,697 vehicles, decreasing by 2.1 percent as compared with the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the January-August period this year domestic automobile sales in Japan rose by 7.8 percent year on year to 3,161,731 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in August amounted to 252,116 units, down by 6.6 percent year on year. In the first eight months, Japanese automobile exports increased by 21.3 percent year on year to 2,648,650 units.