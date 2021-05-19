Japanese auto output down 9.1 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 19 May 2021 11:39:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in February this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 704,800 units, falling by 8.4 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the first two months of last year, Japanese automobile production decreased by 9.1 percent year on year to 1,391,829 units.

Domestic automobile sales in February this year in Japan stood at 432,298 vehicles, increasing by 0.5 percent as compared with the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the January-February period of last year domestic automobile sales in Japan rose by 3.3 percent year on year to 816,740 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in February amounted to 337,567 units, down by 14.2 percent year on year. In the first two months, Japanese automobile exports decreased by 11.7 percent year on year to 642,581 units.