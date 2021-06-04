Japanese auto output down 4.2 percent in January-March

Friday, 04 June 2021 11:49:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in March this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 869,937 units, rising by 4.9 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the first three months this year, Japanese automobile production decreased by 4.2 percent year on year to 2,261,766 units.

Domestic automobile sales in March this year in Japan stood at 613,003 vehicles, increasing by 5.4 percent as compared with the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the January-March period this year domestic automobile sales in Japan rose by 4.2 percent year on year to 1,429,743 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in March amounted to 395,656 units, up by 4.1 percent year on year. In the first three months, Japanese automobile exports decreased by 6.3 percent year on year to 1,038,237 units.