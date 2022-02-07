﻿
English
Japanese auto output down 2.4 percent in January-November

Monday, 07 February 2022 13:34:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in November last year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 756,625 units, falling by 3.2 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the first 11 months last year, Japanese automobile production decreased by 2.4 percent year on year to 7,136,888 units.

Domestic automobile sales in November last year in Japan stood at 352,455 vehicles, decreasing by 14.3 percent as compared with the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the January-November period, domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 2.5 percent year on year to 4,111,898 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in November amounted to 352,455 units, down by 10.7 percent year on year. In the 11 months, Japanese automobile exports increased by 1.9 percent year on year to 3,436,985 units.


