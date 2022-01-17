Japanese auto output down 2.3 percent in January-October

Monday, 17 January 2022 12:33:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in October last year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 515,942 units, falling by 38.4 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the first 10 months last year, Japanese automobile production decreased by 2.3 percent year on year to 6,382,074 units.

Domestic automobile sales in October last year in Japan stood at 279,341 vehicles, decreasing by 31.3 percent as compared with the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the January-October period, domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 1.2 percent year on year to 3,759,443 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in October amounted to 246,175 units, down by 40.5 percent year on year. In the 10 months, Japanese automobile exports increased by four percent year on year to 3,094,821 units.