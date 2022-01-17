﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japanese auto output down 2.3 percent in January-October

Monday, 17 January 2022 12:33:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in October last year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 515,942 units, falling by 38.4 percent compared to the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the first 10 months last year, Japanese automobile production decreased by 2.3 percent year on year to 6,382,074 units.

Domestic automobile sales in October last year in Japan stood at 279,341 vehicles, decreasing by 31.3 percent as compared with the same month of 2020. Meanwhile, in the January-October period, domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 1.2 percent year on year to 3,759,443 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in October amounted to 246,175 units, down by 40.5 percent year on year. In the 10 months, Japanese automobile exports increased by four percent year on year to 3,094,821 units.


Tags: Japan  production  Far East  automotive  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28 Dec

Japan’s industrial output up 1.1 percent in October from September
27 Dec

Japan’s steel exports up 6.8 percent in January-November
24 Dec

Japan’s crude steel output expected to increase in Jan-Mar quarter
24 Dec

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 21.1 percent in January-November
23 Dec

Japanese crude steel output down 2.2% in November from October