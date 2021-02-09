Japanese auto output down 18.3 percent in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 14:49:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in November last year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 782,237 units, falling by 2.7 percent compared to the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, in the first 11 months of last year, Japanese automobile production decreased by 18.3 percent year on year to 7,316,314 units.

Domestic automobile sales in November last year in Japan stood at 411,601 vehicles, increasing by 6.6 percent as compared with the same month of 2019. Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year domestic automobile sales in Japan fell by 13 percent year on year to 4,218,719 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in November amounted to 394,890 units, down by 4.4 percent year on year. In the first 11 months, Japanese automobile exports decreased by 23.7 percent year on year to 3,370,181 units.