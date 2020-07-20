Italy's steel exports to non-EU countries down 19.3% in Jan-May

Monday, 20 July 2020 12:04:02 (GMT+3) | Brescia

In the January-May period this year, Italy's steel imports from non-European Union (EU) countries totaled 3.533 million metric tons, down 37 percent, while its steel exports to non-EU destinations amounted to 1.514 million metric tons, down 19.3 percent, both year on year, as per the data issued by the Italian steel producers association Federacciai.

In particular, in the given period imports of long products from non-EU countries decreased by 31.9 percent year on year. Wire rod imports were down 23.7 percent year on year to 74,000 mt, while bar imports decreased by 36.7 percent year on year to 62,000 mt.

Italy’s flat steel imports from non-EU countries in the same period declined by 37.5 percent year on year. Among the most imported flat steel products from non-EU countries in the given period were coils (989,000 mt, down 47.5 percent), cold rolled plate (306,000 mt, down 23.7 percent), and hot dip galvanized plate (154,000 mt, down 47.1 percent, year on year).

Concerning Italian exports to non-EU countries in the first five months of 2020, long product exports decreased by 24 percent, while flat product exports decreased by 7.1 percent, both year on year. In particular, rebar exports moved down by 42.2 percent to 137,000 mt, wire rod exports declined by 4.2 percent to 136,000 mt, while rail exports were up 176.9 percent to 36,000 mt, all year on year. Furthermore, coil exports decreased by 32.5 percent to 110,000 mt, while hot rolled plate exports increased by 17.6 percent to 100,000 mt, year on year.

Lastly, in the January-May period this year, Italian seamless pipe exports to non-EU countries totaled 142,000 mt, while Italian welded pipe exports came to 177,000 mt, respectively decreasing by 17.9 percent and by 19.5 percent year on year, respectively.

The details are presented in the following table, with units of measurement in thousand metric tons.

Products Imports non-EU Exports non-EU Balance Jan-May 19 Jan- May 20 Y-o-y change (%) Jan- May 19 Jan- May 20 Y-o-y change (%) Jan- May 19 Jan- May 20 Ingots and semi-finished products 2,186 1,361 -37.7 178 76 -57.3 -2,008 -1,285 Long products 210 143 -31.9 509 387 -24 299 244 Flat products 2,998 1,873 -37.5 506 470 -7.1 -2,492 -1,403 1st manufacturing products (*) 177 129 -27.1 607 521 -14.2 430 392 2nd manufacturing products (**) 35 27 -22.9 75 60 -20 40 33 Total 5,606 3,533 -37 1,875 1,514 -19.3 -3,731 -2,019

(*) Seamless pipes, welded pipes, forged bars, cold drawn sections and bars, drawn wire, cold rolled strips, welded sections, drawn wire.

(**) Flanges, pipe fittings, mining sections, diamond plates, pig iron powder