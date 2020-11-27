Italy's steel exports to non-EU countries down 15.7% in Jan-Sept

Friday, 27 November 2020 15:23:26 (GMT+3) | Brescia

In the January-September period this year, Italy's steel imports from non-European Union (EU) countries totaled 6.078 million metric tons, down 32 percent, while its steel exports to non-EU destinations amounted to 2.730 million metric tons, down 15.7 percent, both year on year, as per the data issued by the Italian steel producers association Federacciai. For exports, the year-on-year decrease was lower compared to that recorded in the January-August period this year, reflecting an improvement in September.

In particular, in the given period imports of long products from non-EU countries decreased by 27.9 percent year on year. Wire rod imports were down 17.8 percent year on year to 139,000 mt, while bar imports decreased by 33.3 percent year on year to 106,000 mt.

Italy’s flat steel imports from non-EU countries in the same period declined by 32.3 percent year on year. Among the most imported flat steel products from non-EU countries in the given period were coils (1,737,000 mt, down 37.2 percent), cold rolled plate (517,000 mt, down 24.7 percent), and hot dip galvanized plate (291,000 mt, down 55.3 percent, all year on year).

Concerning Italian exports to non-EU countries in the first nine months this year, long product exports decreased by 14.2 percent, while flat product exports decreased by 3.7 percent, both year on year. In particular, rebar exports moved down by 20.9 percent to 306,000 mt, wire rod exports declined by 12.8 percent to 245,000 mt, while rail exports were up 160.9 percent to 60,000 mt, all year on year. Furthermore, coil exports decreased by 20.3 percent to 224,000 mt, while hot rolled plate exports increased by 33.1 percent to 217,000 mt, year on year.

Lastly, in the January-September period this year, Italian seamless pipe exports to non-EU countries totaled 232,000 mt, while Italian welded pipe exports came to 253,000 mt, respectively decreasing by 24.2 percent and by 24.9 percent year on year.

The details are presented in the following table, with units of measurement in thousand metric tons.

Products Imports non-EU Exports non-EU Balance Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 20 Y-o-y change (%) Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 20 Y-o-y change (%) Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 20 Ingots and semi-finished products 3,417 2,294 -32.9 282 129 -54.3 -3,135 -2,165 Long products 366 264 -27.9 890 764 -14.2 524 500 Flat products 4,796 3,245 -32.3 917 883 -3.7 -3,879 -2,362 1st manufacturing products (*) 294 221 -24.8 1,020 845 -17.2 726 624 2nd manufacturing products (**) 62 54 -12.9 130 109 -16.2 68 55 Total 8,935 6,078 -32.0 3,239 2,730 -15.7 -5,696 -3,348

(*) Seamless pipes, welded pipes, forged bars, cold drawn sections and bars, drawn wire, cold rolled strips, welded sections, drawn wire.

(**) Flanges, pipe fittings, mining sections, diamond plates, pig iron powder