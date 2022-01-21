Italy's steel exports to non-EU countries down 15.1% in Jan-Nov

Friday, 21 January 2022 16:35:56 (GMT+3) | Brescia

In the January-November period of 2021, Italy's steel imports from non-European Union (EU) countries totaled 10.46 million metric tons, up 32.6 percent, while its steel exports to non-EU destinations amounted to 3.04 million metric tons, down 15.1 percent, both year on year, as per the data issued by the Italian steel producers association Federacciai.

In particular, in the given period imports of long products from non-EU countries increased by 21.7 percent year on year. Wire rod imports were up 18.2 percent year on year to 273,000 mt, while bar imports increased by 19.6 percent year on year to 165,000 mt.

Italy’s flat steel imports from non-EU countries in the same period increased by 43.2 percent year on year. Among the most imported flat steel products from non-EU countries in the given period were coils (3,537,000 mt, up 54.9 percent), cold rolled plate (902,000 mt, up 39.2 percent), and hot dip galvanized plate (724,000 mt, up 69.2 percent, all year on year).

Concerning Italian exports to non-EU countries in January-November 2021, long product exports declined by 22.3 percent, while flat product exports decreased by 22 percent, both year on year. In particular, rebar exports moved down by 57.7 percent to 168,000 mt, wire rod exports declined by 3.1 percent to 282,000 mt, while bar exports were up by 16 percent to 123,000 mt, all year on year. Furthermore, coil exports decreased by 72.4 percent to 72,000 mt, while hot dip galvanized plate exports declined by 26.6 percent to 223,000 mt, both year on year. At the same time, hot rolled plate exports increased by 9.3 percent year on year to 306,000 mt.

Lastly, in the January-November period last year, Italian seamless pipe exports to non-EU countries totaled 217,000 mt, while Italian welded pipe exports came to 263,000 mt, respectively decreasing by 23.9 percent and by 22.9 percent year on year.

The details are presented in the following table, with units of measurement in thousand metric tons.

Products Imports non-EU Exports non-EU Balance Jan-Nov 2020 Jan-Nov 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Jan-Nov 2020 Jan-Nov 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Jan-Nov 2020 Jan-Nov 2021 Ingots and semi-finished products 2.852 3.392 +18,9 167 233 +39,5 -2.685 -3.165159 Long products 414 504 +21,7 976 758 -22,3 562 254 Flat products 4.254 6.090 +43,2 1.182 922 -22 -3.072 -5.168 1st manufacturing products (*) 303 398 +31,4 1.115 1.002 -10,1 812 604 2nd manufacturing products (**) 68 80 +17,6 145 129 -11 77 49 Total 7.891 10.464 +32,6 3.585 3.044 -15,1 -4.306 -7.420

(*) Seamless pipes, welded pipes, forged bars, cold drawn sections and bars, drawn wire, cold rolled strips, welded sections, drawn wire.

(**) Flanges, pipe fittings, mining sections, diamond plates, pig iron powder