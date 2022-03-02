Italy's Pittini resumes operations at rolling mills

﻿
After the restart of production at the Ferriere Nord steel mill of Pittini Group in Udine, the Italian group’s rolling mills are back in operation today, March 2, and all operations will resume at full capacity at all the group's plants, including those in Verona and Potenza, sources have told SteelOrbis.

As reported previously, last Friday the Italian steel group had ordered the shutdown of its furnaces at all three of its Italian plants to cope with the rapid increase in the cost of gas. The furnaces halted their activities on February 25-28, while the rolling mills were idled from February 25 to March 2.


