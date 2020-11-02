﻿
English
Italy’s Danieli to supply debar line to KOSCO

Monday, 02 November 2020 16:03:42 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply South Korean EAF-based steelmaker Korea Steel Shapes Co. (KOSCO) with a new high-speed rolling mill which will produce deformed bars (debar) with a diameter range of 10-57 mm and will be installed at KOSCO’s Chilseo plant. The supply contract was signed in October.

The new rolling mill will be linked directly to a Danieli 5-strand caster and will allow the production of smaller bar sizes on two strands at very high speed. This will be the first complete Danieli mini-mill in South Korea, as the meltshop and caster were supplied by the Italian plantmaker in 2007.

With zero emissions for billet reheating, Danieli technology will allow KOSCO to decrease CO2 emissions while improving material yield up to 98 percent.

The whole process will be fully controlled by a Danieli Automation process control system.


