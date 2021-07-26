Italy’s crude steel production up in H1

Monday, 26 July 2021 15:23:49 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Crude steel production in Italy increased by 20.1 percent year on year in June this year to 2.179 million mt according to the latest provisional data released by Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association. The volume is slightly below the 2.21 million mt that were produced in May this year.

In the January-June period this year, Italy's crude steel output surpassed 12.7 million mt, increasing by 26 percent compared to the same period last year.

2021 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) progr. Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1,894 +1.0 1,894 +1.0 Feb 2,086 +2.2 3,980 +1.6 Mar 2,313 +68.8 6,293 +19.0 Apr 2,056 +78.9 8,349 +29.7 May 2,210 +18.8 10,559 +27.3 June 2,179 +20.1 12,739 +26.0

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in June this year Italy’s long products output amounted to 1.303 million mt, up 28.2 percent year on year, while output of flat steel in the same month totalled 927,000 mt, increasing by 2 percent year on year. In the first six months of this year, domestic long steel production increased by 36.8 percent, to 7.1 million mt, while flat steel production rose by 13.3 percent, reaching 5.6 million mt, both year on year.