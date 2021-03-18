Italy's crude steel production up 1.6 percent in February

Thursday, 18 March 2021 15:41:44 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Crude steel production in Italy increased by 1.6 percent year on year in February this year, according to the latest provisional data released by Federacciai, the Italian steel producers' association. In February, Italy's crude steel output was 2.07 million mt, also higher compared to the 1.89 million mt recorded in January.

In the January-February period, Italy's crude steel output was close to 4 million mt, i.e., 1.2 percent higher compared to the same period last year, before the Covid-19 emergency broke out.

2021 Crude steel output Month 000/mt Y-o-y change (%) progr. Y-o-y change (%) Jan 1892 +0.9 1892 +0.9 Feb 2074 +1.6 3966 +1.2

Looking at the flat and long product segments, in February this year Italian production of longs amounted to 1.18 million mt, up 8.9 percent year on year, while output of flat steel in the same month totaled 891,000 mt, decreasing by 4.5 percent year on year.