Italy's car registrations down 21.1 percent in January-February

110,869 cars were sold in Italy in February, 22.6 percent less than in the same month of 2021, according to data published by the local Ministry of Transport and processed by the Italian association of the automotive industry (ANFIA). The volume recorded in the first two months of 2022 amounted to 218,716 units, down by 21.1 percent compared to the January-February period of 2021.

"In the second month of the year, the auto market further exacerbated (-22.6%) the double-digit decline recorded in January (-19.7%), despite the comparison with already-low volumes in February 2021. This further worsening partly derives from the expected effect with respect to the 2022 incentive measures," commented Paolo Scudieri, president of ANFIA, referring to the measures the Italian government is expected to announce in the coming period.

According to Mr. Scudieri, "The conflict currently underway in Ukraine represents an element of great uncertainty and concern, not only as a destabilizing element for the European economy, but also for the direct repercussions on our sector, including the risk of further stops to production due to the lack of components produced in the country targeted by the attack, at a time when the crisis of raw materials, microchips and logistics and the rise in energy prices are still a daily reality."