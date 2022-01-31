Italy's Caleotto restarts operations after safety system upgrade

Monday, 31 January 2022 17:05:20 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Feralpi Group's Caleotto, an Italian wire rod producer, has restarted its line in Lecco after the latest safety upgrade was finalized by Italian plantmaker AIC in mid-January.

AIC explained that the project consisted in improving roughing and the 1&2 intermediate mill area, through a new software integration for interblocks and access management. Part of the job even entailed renewed drives.

The plant has been split into individual security areas to coordinate and control access, as well as avoid shutdowns, AIC also stated. Moreover, smart locks in the loading and unloading areas, linked to the plant network, will safely guarantee management and cutting operations. As a benefit, operators who have requested the safety of the area can inhibit any other operation: this will prevent incorrect or involuntary re-closing, preventing the possible restart of the machines and of the whole system.