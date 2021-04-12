Italy's AIC participates in three projects in Italy and Spain

Monday, 12 April 2021 15:09:53 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Italian plantmaker Automazioni Industriali Capitanio (AIC) has recently announced its participation in projects in Italy and Spain.

Italian steelmaker Acciaierie Venete awarded AIC with an order for the upgrade of its rolling mill in Mura, Italy. The annual production capacity of the rolling mill is 180,000 mt. As part of the complete modernization of the finishing rolling mill in Mura, AIC will design, develop and supply new equipment and software. The project will be implemented in two stages. AIC will also be involved in the installation supervision and commissioning phases, in start-up support, and remote assistance. The first stage of the upgrade will be commissioned in August this year.

Italian steel bar producer Ferriera Alto Milanese (FAM) has contracted AIC to supply new control panels for its bar-in-coil rolling mill in Caronno Pertusella, Varese, Italy. The new project will reduce future maintenance costs, improve troubleshooting and increase system flexibility.

Finally, AIC has announced it has supplied new electrical cabinets for the EAF area of Siderúrgica Sevillana, S.A. (SISE) in Spain. AIC has also supplied auxiliary equipment for the electric arc furnace area of the plant. All parts of the equipment were assembled, tested, certified and delivered to the customer's plant within three weeks. The guarantee and remote support were also included within the scope of the supply, AIC added.