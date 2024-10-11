Italy’s Acciaierie d’Italia to restart BF No. 1 on October 15

Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d’Italia will restart its blast furnace No. 1 at its Taranto plant on October 15, according to local Italian media. The furnace was idled in August 2023 due to maintenance works. As a result, the plant will have two out of its three blast furnaces functioning.

Starting from February 2025, blast furnace No. 2 will also be restarted, bringing next year’s production to 4.5-5 million mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported .

Adolfo Urso, Italy’s minister of enterprises and made in Italy, and Giancarlo Quaranta, extraordinary commissioner of Acciaierie d’Italia, will attend the restarting ceremony.