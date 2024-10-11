 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Italy’s...

Italy’s Acciaierie d’Italia to restart BF No. 1 on October 15

Friday, 11 October 2024 15:15:13 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia
       

Italian steelmaker Acciaierie d’Italia will restart its blast furnace No. 1 at its Taranto plant on October 15, according to local Italian media. The furnace was idled in August 2023 due to maintenance works. As a result, the plant will have two out of its three blast furnaces functioning.

Starting from February 2025, blast furnace No. 2 will also be restarted, bringing next year’s production to 4.5-5 million mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

Adolfo Urso, Italy’s minister of enterprises and made in Italy, and Giancarlo Quaranta, extraordinary commissioner of Acciaierie d’Italia, will attend the restarting ceremony.


Tags: Italy European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Local Italian scrap market stable, market players divided on October price trend

10 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Italian scrap market sees essentially unchanged situation

04 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Federacciai addresses key challenges for future of steel: energy, scrap, and EU policies

27 Sep | Steel News

Local Italian scrap market stable, price cuts for October becoming more and more likely

27 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

15 groups compete for acquisition of Acciaierie d’Italia, amid fears of piecemeal sale

26 Sep | Steel News

Italy’s Arvedi AST idles EAF ahead of schedule

24 Sep | Steel News

Local Italian scrap prices unchanged, further declines possible in October

20 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Federacciai: Italian longs output speeds up in August, flats output falls more slowly

19 Sep | Steel News

Italy’s Cogne Acciai Speciali increases capital to support acquisition of Mannesmann Stainless Tubes

13 Sep | Steel News

Unchanged situation in very delicately balanced local Italian scrap market

13 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials