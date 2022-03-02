Italy's Acciaierie d'Italia seeks extraordinary redundancy fund procedure for 3,000 employees

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 14:50:18 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Italian steel producer Acciaierie d'Italia told local unions yesterday, March 1, of its need to resort to the extraordinary redundancy fund procedure for 3,000 employees, with 2,500 of these in Taranto, for a period of 12 months, starting from March 28. At the basis of the request, says the document delivered to the trade unions, are "the technical and economic-productive reasons connected to the implementation of environmental interventions and the implementation of the reorganization plan," which will lead the company to adapt "the workforce to production volumes, which at present can amount to approximately 6 million mt of steel under maximum operating conditions." For the Taranto production unit, the company explained, the plan provides for "the reconstruction and start-up of blast furnace No. 5, investments for the construction of a new electric furnace, technical investments and quality improvement, environmental adaptation and the upgrade of existing plants."

The request for the extraordinary redundancy fund procedure is for the period up to March 27, 2023, but only the completion of the company’s reorganization, which "is expected to be completed in 2025, and thereby the achievement of production volumes of approximately 8 million mt per year, will allow to the company the total use of resources." The production output is set at 15,000 mt of steel per day during the implementation phase of the plan, compared to the 20,000 mt of steel per day which can be produced under the ordinary production regime.

The company claims the need to gradually increase to a production of 8 million mt per year, because volumes equal to 6 million mt - those currently authorized for environmental constraints - are "not sufficient to guarantee the balance and financial sustainability of the charges deriving from the current cost structure”. According to the company formerly known as Ilva, the Taranto site and all the others "will suffer the consequences deriving from the maximum level of production, causing repercussions on the level of saturation of the operating conditions of the plants and therefore with obvious repercussions on the possibilities of use, on a continuous basis, of all the staff involved in production, maintenance and the various staff and service bodies."

Acciaierie d'Italia currently has 10,063 employees, of which 8,123 at the Taranto site. Its crude steel production amounted to 4.053 million mt last year, 3.421 million mt in 2020 and 4.327 million mt in 2019.